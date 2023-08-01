Hockey is set to witness continental rivalries being renewed when the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 gets underway on August 3. The tournament will see six teams take on each other for top honours with Chennai hosting the matches for the first time in 16 years. The Indian hockey team would definitely a lot of support from the home crowd but they would be up against some of the best of the business, as a result of which fans would be aware that no team can be counted out until the full-time whistle is blown. This will be the seventh edition of the prestigious tournament. South Korea will start as the defending champions, having won the title last time in 2021 by beating Japan in the final. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Indian Men’s Team Arrives in Chennai for Upcoming Event.

The six teams competing are-hosts India, Pakistan, South Korea, Japan, China and Malaysia. The tournament will kickstart with a repeat of the last edition’s final between South Korea and Japan. Malaysia face Pakistan in the next game and India will take on China in the final match of the opening day. The Major Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium will host the matches of the prestigious tournament. The final of the tournament will be played on August 12.

How To Watch Live Telecast of Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023 in India?

All the matches of the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023 will be available on Star Sports Network. Fans in India can tune into the Star Sports Network Channels to catch the live telecast of the matches. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Title Holders Korea, Japan Teams Arrive in Chennai for Upcoming Tournament.

How To Watch Live Streaming of Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023 in India?

FanCode will provide online live streaming of the matches in India. Fans with a subscription can watch all the action on the app as well as website. Fans outside of India can also watch live streaming online on the Watch.Hockey app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee.

The tournament will have some high-octane clashes, with the much-awaited of them being India vs Pakistan on August 9. The Indian team start as favourites to win the tournament and will bank on home support to gain momentum.

