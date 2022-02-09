Ahmedabad, Feb 9 (PTI) Stand-in West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bowl in the second ODI against India here on Wednesday.

Regular West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard is not playing as he has a niggle. In his absence, Pooran is leading the side.

Also Read | Ahmedabad IPL Team Named Gujarat Titans, Set for Debut in IPL 2022.

Odean Smith replaces Pollard in the lone change for the visitors.

"Kieron isn't fit enough, has a niggle," Pooran said at the toss.

Also Read | How to Watch India vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online on Star Sports? Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs WI Match & Cricket Score Updates on TV.

India also made one change with KL Rahul coming in for Ishan Kishan.

India lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first ODI on Sunday.

The Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c), Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)