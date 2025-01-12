Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) newly appointed secretary Devajit Saikia opened up after taking up the role from ICC Chairman and former BCCI secretary, Jay Shah.

Saikia said he would like to carry forward the work done by Jay Shah in his tenure.

"I am extremely delighted and grateful to all my colleagues. I thank the ICC Chairman and former BCCI Secretary Jay Shah...I will carry forward the work done by ICC Chairman and former BCCI Secretary Jay Shah," Devajit Saikia told reporters.

Saikia, former first-class cricketer, has been announced as the replacement of Jay Shah -- who took over the role of ICC Chairman last year -- as the new secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India during the Special General Meeting (SGM) on Sunday.

Prabhtej Singh Bhatia has been elected as the Treasurer of the Indian Cricket Board.

BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla confirmed both appointments after the General Board Meeting. "Devajit Saikia elected new BCCI secretary and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia elected as BCCI treasurer," he told the media.

Saikia is a former first-class cricketer, having represented Assam in the 1990-91 season, scoring 53 runs in four matches. He brings with him experience in cricket administration, having been the BCCI joint secretary and secretary of the Assam Cricket Association (ACA). After the election of the former BCCI secretary to the position of International Cricket Council (ICC), he was the acting interim secretary of BCCI.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) held a special general meeting of its board on Sunday during which the new secretary and treasurer of the body were elected, sources from the board said.

Notably, Jay Shah, the previous BCCI secretary, took over as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) from December 1 onwards.

Shah, a former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, started his tenure as ICC chief on December 1. He brings extensive experience in cricket administration, having started his journey in 2009 with the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA).

During his tenure, he oversaw the development of the world's largest cricket stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India also successfully held the 2023 Cricket World Cup in its entirety for the first time.

In the first major decision under the chairmanship of Jay Shah, the International Cricket Council (ICC) finally put an end to the Champions Trophy 2025 hosting rights issue just two days back, deciding that the upcoming event will be played in Pakistan along with another neutral venue.

Also, the hybrid model has been decided for all ICC events in the 2024-27 cycle which will be held in India or Pakistan.

Ashish Shelar, the previous BCCI treasurer was recently elected as the Member of Legislative Assembly after the recently concluded Maharashtra elections, as a part of the Mahayuti alliance comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Shiv Sena. (ANI)

