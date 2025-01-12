Assam Cricket Association uploaded a post on 'X' (formerly Twitter) where they congratulated Devajit Saikia on his selection as the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). It's a huge landmark in Assam cricket history as Devajit Saikia played for Assam. Saikia replaced Jay Shah as the new BCCI secretary, which was left vacant after Shah took over the ICC chairman's position. BCCI SGM: Devajit Saikia and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia to Be Officially Named as Board Secretary and Treasurer.

Assam Cricket Association Congratulates Devajit Saikia

Historic Day for Assam Cricket Fraternity Assam Cricket Association extends its warmest congratulations to Mr Devajit Saikia, on his election as the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). 1/2 pic.twitter.com/qZscXMZkFi — Assam Cricket Association (@assamcric) January 12, 2025

