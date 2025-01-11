It seems that fans might have to wait for a little longer for India's squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be announced. January 12 was the date by which the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was expected to pick the India national cricket team for the marquee 50-over tournament but that does not seem to be likely at the moment. The Champions Trophy 2025 starts on February 19 and it will be held in a hybrid model, with the India national cricket team playing all their matches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), starting their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20. Gautam Gambhir, BCCI Officials to Meet to Review Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Selectors to Convene to Pick ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Squad.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the BCCI is set to ask the ICC for an extension in time for announcing India's squad after the ICC asked the teams to submit their squads five weeks ahead of the competition, unlike other global events where the teams have to announce their squads a month before. The Indian cricket board will likely need more time to pick the players, after a tough assignment in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Down Under. Now, India's provisional squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is expected to be announced on either January 18 or 19. Before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, India will host the England national cricket team for five T20Is and three ODIs that start from January 22. Varun Chakaravarthy an Outside Chance To Enter India’s Squads for ODI Series Against England and ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The report also states that Mohammed Shami, who featured for Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 is expected to make his much-awaited comeback in India colours, having last played for the Men in Blue way back in the 2023 World Cup after which he had an ankle surgery. The ICC Champions Trophy is making a return to the cricket calendar after a long gap of more than seven years. Pakistan, the host nation of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 are the defending champions, having beaten India to win the title in 2017.

