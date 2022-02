New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Sudeva Delhi FC head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo has worked under his fair share of coaches throughout a storied playing career and the former no-nonsense, hardworking defender hopes to make his mark on a young team in the I-League in his first season in the top job.

"Playing and coaching are completely different, but I would say that looking at my background, coming from Kashmir and having the career I did, something I would carry from playing days into my coaching would be a 'never give up attitude," said Wadoo.

Also Read | Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of JFC vs MCFC in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

Football has evolved a lot since the days when defenders were just expected to put their foot through the ball and get it away from their own goal but Wadoo believes in taking a pragmatic approach.

"During my playing days, we were told to clear the ball and play long to avoid any risks at the back. But today, football has changed a lot and with the influence of Spanish coaches, we see a lot of defenders playing out from the back. I would still say it is risky so it wouldn't be my go-to philosophy," he maintained.

Also Read | IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2022 in Kolkata.

Sudeva Delhi's season began with a narrow 1-2 loss against a strong Mohammedan Sporting team but his team's performance has given Wadoo cause for optimism heading into the rest of the season.

"Mohammedan are one of the contenders for the title this season and to get that kind of result against them on opening day was a big positive. My players knew what they were up against but never stopped fighting until the final minute and that was the biggest plus point," he said.

Fielding a young, all-Indian squad for the second season running, Sudeva Delhi might not be challenging for the I-League this time round but the 38-year-old has still targeted a top-half finish.

"We have to be realistic so obviously I will not say we will win the title but we will try to finish as high as possible in the table and that is doable with this set of boys," concluded Wadoo. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)