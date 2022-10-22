Melbourne [Australia], October 22 (ANI): India's star batter Rohit Sharma said that the Men in Blue would focus on the World Cup and stick to guidelines set by the apex board for cricket in India referring to BCCI secretary Jay Shah's remarks concerning India's travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup.

"My focus is on World Cup. Whatever BCCI decides we will go by that," said the Indian captain while addressing a press conference ahead of the high-voltage clash against Pakistan.

Earlier the BCCI secretary completely dismissed the speculations of Team India travelling to Pakistan for the event and said that the Asia Cup would be held at a neutral venue.

"We will have Asia Cup 2023 at a neutral venue. It's the government which decides over the permission of the team visiting Pakistan so we won't comment on that but for the 2023 Asia Cup it's decided that the tournament will be held at some neutral venue," Jay Shah told reporters after the 91st Annual General Meeting of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) held in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Rohit stressed on the importance of the team performing well in all three departments while agreeing to the challenge Pakistan pacers pose and said, "We know Pakistan bowling will challenge us. We have to bat well, bowl well and focus on fielding which is also an important aspect."

While commenting on the strongest Pakistani team he has played against, he said, "All the Pakistani teams I have played against were good. It is about who plays well on that day."

When asked about the pressure to win an ICC trophy after the Indian team last won the Champions Trophy in 2013, the right-hander said, "I won't say pressure but it is a challenge. We will have to do well. The last we won was nine years back in 2013. We have to take one game at a time."

Rohit stated that the team is ready for the matchups that the team will encounter throughout the tournament since they have been put in such situations before the World Cup which has prepared the team for it.

"We are prepared for matchups. We did it before the World Cup. So that we can have the right matchup if there is an injury," said the Indian batter.

The threat of rainfall looms over the blockbuster ICC T20 World Cup 2022 clash between India and Pakistan in Melbourne which will take place on Sunday.

Though fans are hyped up for this match and are waiting for this anxiously, rain gods could play spoilsport in the campaign opener for these two Asian giants. (ANI)

