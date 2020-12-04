Hamilton (New Zealand), Dec 4 (AP) Kane Williamson reached his 22nd test century in Kane Williamson style Friday on the second day of the first cricket test between New Zealand and the West Indies.

Resuming at 97 not out, Williamson clipped a single then reached his milestone with a signature shot, rising up on his toes to punch a short ball from Kemar Roach to the boundary wide of point.

By lunch Williamson was 168 not out — his seventh test innings in excess of 150. Tom Blundell was 8 and New Zealand was 346-4.

Every element of his continuing innings Friday bespoke Williamson's extraordinary talent and nature. Most batsmen would have fretted to be just short of a century at stumps in a test match, likely would have slept uneasily that night.

Williamson showed no signs of concern, actually exuding calm as stumps approached on the first day and found him still short of a century.

He resumed on the second day as if his innings had not been interrupted by a long night of anticipation. Williamson was still poised at the crease, relaxed and fully in command.

He lost his overnight partner, Ross Taylor for 38, in the second over of the day Friday and after only eight runs had been added to New Zealand total at the resumption of 243-2.

Taylor jammed down on a full delivery from Roach and the ball took the outside edge and carried to Shamarh Brooks, who kept wicket Friday because of an injury to Shane Dowrich.

Henry Nicholls then was out for 7 with the total 281-4, dextrously caught by Jason Holder at second slip from Roach's bowling. Nicholls drove hard at the ball which flew to Holder who snatched the ball with his right hand, then his left.

The West Indies had a much better start to the second day than they did the first, waiting a little before taking the second new ball in the 85th over. They used the pace of the pitch at Seddon Park more effectively, keeping a fuller length than on Thursday when they won the toss, bowled and erred by pitching too short.

Maintaining a line just outside off stump also was effective, creating a little bit of uncertainty for the New Zealand batsmen, even Williamson.

Williamson survived a review for lbw when he was 118. The ball from Holder cut back a little from outside off but was still missing the stumps.

Nicholls also was reprieved when he was four and a review for lbw showed the ball from Roach passing over the stumps.

Williamson's century came a from 224 balls and contained 17 fours. He had 25 boundaries by lunch, having pounced on anything too short and wide of off stump while also using his feet to drive when the ball was too full.

Roach had 2-71 at lunch and Shannon Gabriel 2-74. (AP)

