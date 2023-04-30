NEW CASTLE, Apr 30 (AP) Callum Wilson came off the bench to score twice as Newcastle fought back to strengthen its Champions League pursuit and edge last-place Southampton toward the second tier with a 3-1 win in the Premier League on Sunday.

Left out of Eddie Howe's starting lineup despite scoring twice at Everton on Thursday, the England striker produced the perfect response after his halftime introduction, canceling out Stuart Armstrong's first-half opener and then helping himself to a second in the 81st after Theo Walcott's own-goal had given the Magpies the lead.

Wilson's 14th and 15th goals of the season contributed to a fourth win of the campaign over the Saints and an eighth in nine league outings. It kept third-place Newcastle ahead of Manchester United by two points in the race for the top four. Newcastle has played one game more than United.

The visitors competed well before the break but were eventually overwhelmed and remain in dire trouble with games running out fast. (AP) AM

