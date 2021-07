Tokyo, Jul 19 (AP) Newly-crowned Wimbledon women's singles champion Ash Barty arrived in Japan on Monday.

The Australian WTA world-number-one dashed through Narita Airport on her way to her Olympic accommodation.

Barty and Japan's Naomi Osaka are two headline draws of the women's Olympic tennis tournament in Tokyo, which begins on Saturday. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)