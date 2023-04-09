Orleans [France], April 9 (ANI): Indian men's singles shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat clinched his first-ever tour title by beating Magnus Johannesen of Denmark in the final of the Orleans Masters 2023 in France on Sunday.

Twenty-one-year-old Priyanshu got the better of the Dane 21-15, 19-21, 21-16 in a thrilling men's singles final that lasted an hour and eight minutes.

This is the first BWF Super 300 title for Rajawat who was also the youngest team member of the Indian badminton team that won the historic 2022 Thomas Cup in Bangkok, last year.

Priyanshu started the final in a dominating fashion without providing any opportunity for a comeback to Magnus in the first game. The Indian was leading 11-8 at the halfway stage of the opening game and encashed upon the lead to take the first game.

The second game started off close with Magnus maintaining the lead, despite Priyanshu making a strong comeback (17-17) and lost the second game only to win the third game, match and title.

"I am very happy. This is a really big moment for me, winning Orleans Masters, my first-ever BWF World Tour Super 300 title. Also, I would like to thank everyone back home for supporting me," said the World No. 58 after the remarkable victory.

Priyanshu so far has four BWF International Challenge/Series titles to his name while finishing as a runner-up in the 2022 Odisha Open, a BWF Super 100 competition. (ANI)

