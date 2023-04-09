Rinku Singh is a name which cricket fans, especially those of Kolkata Knight Riders, will remember for a long time. An explosive player in the lower middle-order, Rinku Singh is a big asset for any team and his superb fielding skills is a bonus. On Sunday, April 9, the young player, who has been part of the KKR squad for quite some time now, played an absolute gem of a knock to help the two-time winners clinch an unlikely victory from the jaws of defeat against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023. Rinku’s knock was all the more impactful as a hat-trick by Gujarat Titans stand-in skipper Rashid Khan took a hattrick in the 17th over of the run chase. GT vs KKR Last Over Video Highlights: Watch Rinku Singh’s Final Over Heroics As He Smashes Yash Dayal for Five Consecutive Sixes.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, the southpaw will now be one of those players fans will look forward to watching every time his side is in action. However, fans might wonder who exactly is Rinku Singh and in this article, we shall take a look at some quick facts about him. 'Lord Rinku' Trends on Twitter After Rinku Singh's Final Over Heroics Help KKR Snatch Victory From Jaws of Defeat Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023.

Rinku Singh Quick Facts

#Rinku Singh was born in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh on October 12, 1997

#The left-hander represents Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket.

#Rinku Singh made his First Class debut against Punjab on November 5, 2016, two years after making his first appearances in List A and T20 cricket.

#KKR signed Rinku Singh in 2018. The 25-year-old had financial struggles at home and stayed with his family in LPG quarters.

#He was retained by KKR in 2019 and has gone on to play 20 matches for the two-time title-winning franchise.

#In 20 matches for KKR, he scored 349 runs.

#In the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy, he was the third-highest run-getter (953). He scored four hundreds in the tournament.

Rinku Singh has patiently waited for his opportunity to shine in the IPL and he has finally arrived, in some style. The UP cricketer has now established himself as one of the mainstays of the Kolkata Knight Riders and the two-time champs will hope for many more such knocks from him.

