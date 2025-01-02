New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): The year 2025 will be action-packed for Indian sports as plenty of big sporting events will be taking place in India this year, across a variety of sports like hockey, squash, boxing, badminton, shooting and cricket alongside the National Games and Khelo India events.

Kho Kho World Cup (January 13-19 in New Delhi), the India Open badminton competition in New Delhi (January 14-19), the Mumbai Marathon (January 19), the Khelo India Winter Games (January 23-February 25 in Jammu and Kashmir) and National Games (January 28-February 14 in Uttarakhand) will mark the start of an action-heavy calendar in January, as per Olympics.com.

In February, there will be some action for tennis fans as the Davis Cup World Group 1 play-off in New Delhi (February 1-2) and four Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Challenger tournaments will be taking place to enthral the crowd, which will be Chennai Open (February 3-9), Delhi Open (February 10-16), Pune Challenger (February 17-23) and Bengaluru Open (February 24-March 2).

Coming to Hockey, India will be hosting International Hockey Federation (FIH) Pro League matches (February 15-25 in Bhubaneswar) after the conclusion of the Hockey India League (HIL) in February.

Also, the Men's Asia Cup in August (August 27-September 7 in Rajgir) and Junior Hockey World Cup in December are other high-profile hockey events for the year.

Coming to cricket, Indian fans will get to see some of the biggest stars of the game in action during the women's 50-over World Cup (August to September), the Indian Premier League (March-May) and the Women's Premier League (February 21-March 16). Also, various bilateral series across all formats at home will keep fans entertained with top men's and women's players in action.

Various other marquee events like the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup, the World Boxing Cup Final (November in New Delhi) and a World Athletics Continental Tour (on August 10 in Bhubaneswar) event will be organised in India for the first time.

Some more high-profile events that India will be hosting this year include the Squash World Cup (December 9-14 in Chennai), the World Para Athletics Championships (September 26-October 5 in New Delhi) and the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Junior Championships (October 6-19) in Guwahati.

Syed Modi India International badminton tournament will also be held from November 25-30 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh and the Asian Team Table Tennis Championships are also slated to take place in October 11-15 this year.

The National Games, Khelo India Youth Games and Para Games (Bihar in April) and Khelo India Winter Games will witness domestic and grassroots players in action. (ANI)

