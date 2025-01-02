New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Live Streaming and Telecast in India: The New Zealand side defended their total well in both matches and took a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. With batters like Mitchel Bracewell and Daryl Mitchell in-form the Black Caps managed to put a respectable total on the scoreboard on both occasions. Bowlers also defended the total well with timely wickets. Jacob Duffy was the pick of the bowlers for the side who picked up wickets at the regular intervals. NZ vs SL 1st T20I 2024: Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, and Jacob Duffy Star For Hosts As New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka by Eight Runs.

With the 170+ target in both matches, Pathum Nissanka and Kushal Parera played vital roles in the run chase. Sadly, they didn’t finish the match nor other batters were able to put the Lankan Lions over the line. Bowlers also couldn’t control the run flow late in the innings allowing New Zealand to go big against them. Sri Lanka will also look for a consolation win. Check out the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I 2024 match details and viewing options below.

When is New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

The New Zealand national cricket team vs Sri Lanka national cricket team 3rd T20 2024 takes place at the Saxton Oval on Thursday, January 2 and has a start time of 05:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out NZ vs SL viewing options below.

Where to Watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I 2024 Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2024-25 series in India. So fans in India can watch NZ vs SL 3rd T20I live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD channels. For NZ vs SL viewing option online, scroll down. NZ vs SL 2nd T20I 2024: New Zealand Cricket Team Beats Sri Lanka by 45 Runs To Take 2–0 Series Lead.

How to Watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I 2024 Free Live Streaming Online?

Sony Sports Network holds the digital rights for the NZ vs SL T20I series and the NZ vs SL 3rd T20I 2024 live streaming will be available on its OTT SonyLiv. Fans can also watch NZ vs SL live streaming online on Amazon Prime Video in India. There is no NZ vs SL free live streaming online available in India and fans will need a subscription fee to watch the match on both these platforms.

