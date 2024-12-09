Muscat [Oman], December 9 (ANI): The Indian Junior women's hockey team continued their winning momentum with a dominant 5-0 win over Malaysia in their second Pool A match at the Women's Junior Asia Cup in Muscat, Oman.

Deepika (37', 39', 48') scored a hat-trick, while Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (32') and Kanika Siwach (38') added to the scoresheet. After a goalless first half, India found their rhythm in the later quarters, securing a comfortable win to maintain their strong form in the tournament.

India started the game strongly and dominated possession but missed out on several scoring opportunities. They earned three successive penalty corners towards the end of the first quarter, but Deepika's attempts were saved by Malaysia's goalkeeper, Nur Zainal.

The second quarter followed a similar pattern, with India continuing to dominate but lacking clinical finishing in the shooting circle and giving away possession. Malaysia attempted to break through India's solid defense with long scooped passes, but the backline held firm, denying any significant chances. With no goals scored, both teams headed into the dressing room disappointed at the end of the first half.

India turned the game around in the third quarter, scoring four goals in quick succession to take a commanding lead.

They earned a penalty corner in the 32nd minute, and this time, instead of going for goal, Puja Sahoo directed the ball slightly to the left, where Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke was perfectly positioned to strike it into the net. India capitalized on their newfound momentum to dominate the game.

The second goal came in the 37th minute when India converted another penalty corner. Star drag-flicker Deepika showcased her expertise, firing a powerful shot past the goalkeeper to extend the lead.

Just a minute later, India launched a quick counterattack as Binima Dhan dribbled down the right flank and set up Kanika Siwach, who scored a stunning field goal from distance.

In the 39th minute, Lalrinpuii was fouled by Malaysia's goalkeeper, earning India a penalty stroke. Deepika stepped up and confidently scored from the spot.

In the final quarter, India earned another penalty corner in the 48th minute, and Deepika capitalized with a low-driven shot past the goalkeeper to complete her hat-trick, taking India's score to 5-0 by the end of the match. (ANI)

