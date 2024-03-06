New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey on Wednesday said the women's national championship to be held from March 13 in Pune will double up as a selection trial to pick a new group of core probables.

The nationals will be held from March 13 to 23. The national women's hockey team has endured an underwhelming run in the past few months, the lowest point being its failure to qualify for this year's Paris Olympics.

Also Read | WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Mentor Jhulan Goswami Optimistic for Improvement After Fielding Lapses Against Delhi Capitals.

"...we will have participation from 28 states and UTs, with members of the Indian team representing their respective states. Hockey India selectors will be closely watching the performances of all the players and based on their recommendation, a new core group will be selected," Tirkey said in a press release from Hockey India.

Tirkey said no player can take her "place for granted". The national team is without a national coach after Dutch-woman Janneke Schopman resigned from the post citing a hostile work environment.

Also Read | Ravindra Jadeja Declines Support Staff’s Order, Showcases Batting Dedication in the Nets Ahead of IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024.

"Everyone will need to perform to their best potential to make the cut. We need to now focus on making the qualification for the FIH Women's World Cup in 2026 and build towards the LA Olympics with optimism.

"There is plenty of talent in India, the National Championship is an important platform to identify new talent and we need to further strengthen the domestic structure to bring them to the core," he said.

Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh revealed that a domestic league for women hockey players is also in the works.

"We are putting our minds together to introduce a few new tournaments in the domestic calender, particularly for the development of women's hockey...

"...we are also working on starting a domestic league for women that could further give opportunity for aspiring players to showcase their talent and make their way into the national program," he said.

"It is now time to rebuild and focus on investing in the future."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)