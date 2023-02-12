Cape Town [South Africa], February 12 (ANI): Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof elected to bat after winning the toss against India at Newlands in the Group B clash at the Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday.

India suffered a huge blow after Smriti Mandhana missed out on the playing eleven after being ruled out due to a finger injury.

Harleen Deol was drafted in the side after the left-hander missed out with Yastika Bhatia partnering with Shafali Verma at the top of the order.

India is the higher-ranked team and has a considerably superior head-to-head record versus their neighbours, having won 10 of the 13 meetings. Things are not that one-sided at the World Cups, where Pakistan have won two matches and India have triumphed four times.

"We'd like to bat first. It is a dry wicket, and won't change much so we'd like to put up a total. (On Diana Baig) It is unlucky she is not here with us, but this is an opportunity for someone else to perform. We have confidence because we won against India last time but conditions are different here," stated skipper Bismah Maroof after winning the toss.

"We wanted to bat because these wickets are a bit tricky. She (Smriti Mandhana) will be fine but we have added an extra batter for today. Harleen in there, Shikha misses out. I think these wickets will help us, we are a very good bowling side. Our bowlers performed well in the tri-series before as well," said Harmanpreet Kaur during the toss.

Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali(w), Bismah Maroof(c), Nida Dar, Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Aiman Anwer, Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal.

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Renuka Thakur Singh. (ANI)

