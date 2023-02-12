The action in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 has begun and it's time for the high voltage clash between the cricketing giants, India and Women. India Women are all set to begin their campaign with the match against neighbours Pakistan in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. The highly anticipated match will be played at the Newlands Stadium, Cape Town. India Women have dominated fixtures against Pakistan Women in the recent past but had a slip up in the last Asia Cup 2022 tie. Meanwhile, stay tuned for IND-W vs PAK-W live score updates, live commentary and playing XI details. India Women vs Pakistan Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online: Get Telecast Details of IND-W vs PAK-W Cricket Match With Timing in IST.

India enter the competition with confidence and aim to lift the title this time. The have made it to the final in the last edition of the tournament and since then shown significant improvement in the T20 format winning the Asia Cup in 2022 and making it to the final of the Commonwealth Games 2022. They have recently played a home series against Australia and also made it to the final of the Tri-Series including South Africa and West Indies just ahead of the T20 World Cup in South Africa. They are acclimatized with the conditions now and will look to take advantage of that.

Indian Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana make the core of the Indian batting. Unfortunately, Smriti is doubtful and most likely will miss the opening match with a finger injury. Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma has to bring their all-round value into the table which coupled with the lower order power hitting of Richa Ghosh and Pooja Vastrakar can prove to be key for India. The South African pitches have looked to assist the spinners and might be an important factor for spinners from both sides. Is India Women vs Pakistan Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

India Women Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey.

Pakistan Women Squad: Bisma Mahroof (c), Sidra Nawaz (wk), Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Nashra Sandhu, Javeria Khan, Aiman Anwer, Sadia Iqbal, Ayesha Naseem, Tuba Hassan, Shadaf Shamas.