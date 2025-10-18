Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 18 (ANI): The 19th clash of the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 between New Zealand Women and Pakistan Women was washed out due to rain, which was being played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday. This was the fourth encounter of the competition, which was called off at the same venue.

The result meant that both teams shared the points, confirming South Africa's qualification for the semi-finals after their fourth consecutive win, which came against Sri Lanka on Friday. South Africa joins Australia in the knockouts, with two semi-final spots still up for grabs.

New Zealand remains in fifth place on the World Cup table with four points from five matches, while Pakistan, still searching for their first win, remains at the bottom.

With New Zealand winning the toss and electing to bowl, rain had earlier interrupted play during the first innings before the match was reduced to 46 overs per side. The New Zealand bowlers then tightened their grip on the game, reducing Pakistan to 92/5 in 25 overs.

Natalia Pervaiz departed in the 19th over, and in the very next over, Fatima Sana followed, leaving Pakistan with half their side back in the pavilion. Eden Carson claimed her first wicket when Pervaiz attempted to go down the ground but was caught at long on.

Soon after, Sana was bowled on the final ball of the 20th over, undone by a beautifully flighted googly that turned sharply between bat and pad before crashing into the stumps.

The White Ferns had struck twice in quick succession to leave Pakistan five down before rain returned to disrupt their momentum. Aliya Riaz (28*), who top scored for Pakistan, was still at the crease before rain returned once again, forcing the match to be called off.

Leah Tahuhu (2/20) finished as the pick of the bowlers while Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr and Eden Carson picked up one wicket each.

Earlier, Pakistan's first innings against New Zealand resumed after rain brought a temporary halt to play. The match was reduced to 46 overs per side with New Zealand set to chase an adjusted target under the DLS method in the second innings with their powerplay set to last nine overs and only one bowler allowed to bowl a maximum of 10 overs.

Before rain halted play, New Zealand claimed three quick wickets against Pakistan.

Omaima Sohail was the first to fall, trapped LBW by Lea Tahuhu while attempting to flick one off her pads. Jess Kerr then delivered the big breakthrough, dismissing Muneeba Ali, who had given Pakistan a steady start during the powerplay. Ali miscued a pull shot off a short delivery, only for Suzie Bates to pull off a superb cat at mid wicket, leaving Pakistan two down early.

Tahuhu continued to apply pressure on Pakistan, picking up her second wicket soon after the powerplay. Sidra Ameen tried to go big but miscued her shot, offering a catch Eden Carson to backward point.

Pakistan will face South Africa in their next fixture on October 21, while New Zealand are set to take on India on October 23. (ANI)

