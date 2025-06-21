Sports News | Wood Hopes to Be Fit for Fifth Test Against India

London, Jun 21 (PTI) Injured England fast bowler Mark Wood hopes to be fit and available for selection ahead of the fifth and final Test against India to be played at the Oval from July 31.

Wood is currently rehabilitating following a knee surgery.

The 35-year-old suffered a medial ligament damage in his left knee during the Champions Trophy earlier this year, and went under the knife in March.

Even though the doctors said he would be out for four months, Wood feels he will

London, Jun 21 (PTI) Injured England fast bowler Mark Wood hopes to be fit and available for selection ahead of the fifth and final Test against India to be played at the Oval from July 31.

Wood is currently rehabilitating following a knee surgery.

The 35-year-old suffered a medial ligament damage in his left knee during the Champions Trophy earlier this year, and went under the knife in March.

Even though the doctors said he would be out for four months, Wood feels he will be in a position to play the fifth Test.

"Rehab is going well. I've just started bowling very lightly, so I'm on the comeback trail now officially," Wood told BBC Test Match Special.

"I'm hoping still to play a part in this series, so I get to have a look at some of the players here who I might come up against. I'm still targeting probably the last Test. Anything before that is maybe a bit too soon. The last Test, I might not get there, but at the minute, that's still my focus that I might play a part.

"It's been a bit slow (comeback) to start with. I haven't been able to do a lot, but starting to speed up now, getting some bowling in, hopefully not too much longer. I am still hoping that I can play a part right at the end of the series, but I'll just wait and see," he added.

