India's new Test captain, Shubman Gill, stole the limelight on Day 1 of the IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 at Headingley in Leeds, where the star batter slammed his maiden ton as skipper, and his first in England. Day 1 of the first Test of the Anderson Tendulkar Trophy 2025 saw India take the driver's seat thanks to centuries from Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal. However, Gill, who struck 127, could see himself visiting the match referee post-Test for breaching the ICC's code of conduct for wearing impermissible clothes. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025: Shubman Gill Becomes Fourth Indian Captain To Score Century on Test Captaincy Debut; Completes 2000 Test Runs.

Gill, who came out to bat at the start of the second session on Day 1 of the IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025, was spotted batting with black socks, which is against the ICC's laws under Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) recommendations.

Shubman Gill Breaks ICC Code of Conduct

How many of you have been fined for wearing black socks before? 😅 pic.twitter.com/CMf1BN8lG0 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 20, 2025

What ICC's Clothing and Equipment Rule Did Shubman Gill Breach on Day 1?

Clause 19.45 of the ICC's Clothing and Equipment Rules and Regulations defines what colour socks players can wear during Tests, which are white, cream, or light grey. This ruling came into effect in May 2023. Gill ended up wearing black coloured socks on Day 1, which, in case match referee Richie Richardson noticed, could face a fine. 'Mere Ko Zor Se No Bol Do..' Yashasvi Jaiswal and Captain Shubman Gill's Conversation Caught on Stump Mic During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025, Video Goes Viral.

What Will Be Shubman Gill's Punishment for Breaching the ICC's Clothing and Equipment Rule?

The dress code violation will be considered a Level 1 offense, and if deemed fit, Shubman Gill could be fined from 10 percent to 20 percent of his match fee. However, if Gill provides an appropriate reason for wearing black socks, the match referee Richardson could do away with the India Test captain's punishment.

