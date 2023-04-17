New Delhi, April 17 (PTI) A 19-member Indian men's boxing team on Monday left for Tashkent to take part in a multi-nation training camp ahead of the World Championship scheduled to be held from April 30 to May 14.

Six-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa and 2019 Asian Championships silver medallist Deepak Bhoria will headline the Indian squad for the showpiece event.

The gold medallists will walk away with a prize money of USD 200,000. The silver medallists will to be given USD 100,000, and both bronze-medallists will be awarded USD 50,000 each.

There are 13 men, who will be taking part in the marquee event. However another six boxers have been added for the 'Multi-Nation Training Camp', which includes 2018 Asian Games gold medallist Amit Panghal.

The Tashkent Championships have already seen a registration of around 640 boxers from 104 countries, including seven defending World Champions like Sofiane Oumiha from France, Japan's Tomoya Tsuboi and Sewonrets Okazawa, Loren Alfonso from Azerbaijan, Saken Bibossinov from Kazakhstan and Cuba's Yoenlis Hernandez Martinez and Julio La Cruz.

In six weight categories -- 51kg, 57kg, 63.5kg, 71kg, 80kg and 92kg, two Indian boxers each will participate in the training camp as reserve boxers are also accompanying the main team.

INDIAN SQUAD FOR THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Govind Sahani (48kg), Deepak Bhoria (51kg), Sachin Siwach (54kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Akash Sangwan (67kg), Nishant Dev (71kg), Sumit Kundu (75kg), Ashish Chaudhary (80kg), Harsh Choudhary (86kg), Naveen Kumar (92kg) and Narender Berwal (92+kg).

INDIAN SQUAD FOR TRAINING CAMP

Govind Sahani (48kg), Deepak Bhoria (51kg), Amit Panghal (51kg), Sachin Siwach (54kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg), Sachin (57kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Vanshaj (63.5kg), Akash Sangwan (67kg), Nishant Dev (71kg), Hemant Yadav (71kg), Sumit Kundu (75kg), Ashish Chaudhary (80kg), Sanjay (80kg), Harsh Choudhary (86kg), Naveen Kumar (92kg), Sanjeet (92kg) and Narender Berwal (92+kg).

