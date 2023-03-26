Indian pugilist Nikhat Zareen continues India's domination in the Women's World boxing championship as she beats two-time Asian champion Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam in the final of 50 Kg light flyweight category by a clear margin of 5-0. With this win she secured her second gold medal in World Championships as well as India's third gold medal in IBA Women's World Boxing Championship 2023. Nitu Ghanghas Bags Gold in Women's World Boxing Championships 2023, Beats Mongolian Opponent 5-0 in Final.

Nikhat Zareen Clinches Gold Medal

India's Nikhat Zareen beats two-time Asian champion Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam in the final of 50 Kg light flyweight category to clinch a gold medal in IBA Women's World Boxing Championship 2023. Nikhat beat Nguyen Thi Tam 5-0. This is her second World Championships gold medal.… pic.twitter.com/PcSXpCFFsp — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023

