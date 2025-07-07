New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Impressed by the steps taken to ensure transparency and stability in Indian boxing administration, World Boxing has extended the tenure of the Boxing Federation of India's (BFI) interim committee till August 31.

The interim committee, headed by Ajay Singh, was appointed in April this year to manage the day-to-day affairs of boxing in India.

Since its appointment, the committee has conducted structured national championships, followed by international tournaments across all age groups (U-15, U-17, and elite), adopting an ‘athletes first' approach during its initial 90-day term.

In a letter addressed to Singh on Monday, World Boxing president Boris van der Vorst congratulated the interim committee for their 'athletes first' approach that has ensured continuous participation of Indian boxers in major international events with podium finishes.

"We are pleased to observe that the interim committee has been functioning effectively and has made significant strides in restoring transparency and stability within the national boxing administration," Van der Vorst wrote in his letter to the interim committee chairman.

"World Boxing continues to monitor developments in Indian boxing closely and is encouraged by the continued participation of Indian athletes in international competitions, as well as their consistent success on the podium. These achievements are a reflection of the structured and positive efforts being undertaken under your leadership.

"Given the upcoming domestic and continental events, the interim committee is hereby requested to continue managing the affairs of the BFI to ensure seamless participation of Indian athletes at all levels."

The Indian boxers clinched a total of 11 medals, including three gold and five silver, in the World Boxing Cup in Astana, Kazakhstan which concluded on Sunday.

India had also bagged six medals in the first leg in Brazil and came up with impressive showing in Thailand International Open as well.

Vorst's letter also mentioned his recent interaction with Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha, who also appreciated the efforts being undertaken by the interim committee.

The six-member committee also includes BFI vice president Narender Kumar Nirwan, executive director Arun Malik and Olympian L Sarita Devi.

An IOA member is also part of the committee.

Besides, Singapore Boxing Association's president Fairuz Mohamed is also a part of the committee. He is also serving as a representative from World Boxing as an observer, "to validate the work of this committee".

Factionalism and infighting have become prevalent in BFI, leading up to the elections which have faced multiple delays and controversies.

The BFI elections, originally scheduled for February 2, have been marred by legal disputes and procedural delays.

Additionally, Singh had suspended BFI secretary Hemanta Kalita and treasurer Digvijay Singh after an inquiry led by former Delhi High Court judge Sudhir Kumar Jain found the duo guilty of "financial irregularities."

Kalita and Digvijay have challenged the decision in court.

