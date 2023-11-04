Ahmedabad, Nov 4 (PTI): Scoreboard of the World Cup match between Australia and England here on Saturday.

Australia innings

Travis Head c Root b Woakes 11

David Warner c Willey b Woakes 15

Steven Smith c Ali b Rashid 44

Marnus Labuschagne lbw b Wood 71

Josh Inglis c Ali b Rashid 3

Cameron Green b Willey 47

Marcus Stoinis c Bairstow b Livingstone 35

Pat Cummins (c) c Malan b Wood 10

Mitchell Starc c Ali b Woakes 10

Adam Zampa c Buttler b Woakes 29

Josh Hazlewood not out 1

Extras: (lb 6, w 4) 10

Total: (All out in 49.3 overs) 286

Fall of wickets: 11-1, 38-2, 113-3, 117-4, 178-5, 223-6, 241-7, 247-8, 285-9, 286-10.

Bowling: David Willey 10-1-48-1, Chris Woakes 9.3-0-54-4, Mark Wood 10-0-70-2, Liam Livingstone 6-0-42-1, Moeen Ali 4-0-28-0, Adil Rashid 10-0-38-2. More PTI

