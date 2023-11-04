Ahmedabad, Nov 4 (PTI): Scoreboard of the World Cup match between Australia and England here on Saturday.
Australia innings
Travis Head c Root b Woakes 11
David Warner c Willey b Woakes 15
Steven Smith c Ali b Rashid 44
Marnus Labuschagne lbw b Wood 71
Josh Inglis c Ali b Rashid 3
Cameron Green b Willey 47
Marcus Stoinis c Bairstow b Livingstone 35
Pat Cummins (c) c Malan b Wood 10
Mitchell Starc c Ali b Woakes 10
Adam Zampa c Buttler b Woakes 29
Josh Hazlewood not out 1
Extras: (lb 6, w 4) 10
Total: (All out in 49.3 overs) 286
Fall of wickets: 11-1, 38-2, 113-3, 117-4, 178-5, 223-6, 241-7, 247-8, 285-9, 286-10.
Bowling: David Willey 10-1-48-1, Chris Woakes 9.3-0-54-4, Mark Wood 10-0-70-2, Liam Livingstone 6-0-42-1, Moeen Ali 4-0-28-0, Adil Rashid 10-0-38-2. More PTI
