Kolkata, Oct 28 (PTI) Scoreboard of the World Cup match between Bangladesh and Netherlands held here on Saturday.

Netherlands innings

Also Read | Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of MCFC vs HFC Match in Indian Super League 10 on TV and Online.

Vikramjit Singh c Shakib Al Hasan b Taskin Ahmed 3

Max O'Dowd c Tanzid Hasan b Shoriful Islam 0

Also Read | Al-Feiha vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Saudi Arabian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Wesley Barresi c Shakib Al Hasan b Mustafizur Rahman 41

Colin Ackermann c Mustafizur Rahman b Shakib Al Hasan 15

Scott Edwards (c) c Mehidy Hasan Miraz b Mustafizur Rahman 68

Bas de Leede c Mushfiqur Rahim b Taskin Ahmed 17

Sybrand Engelbrecht lbw b Mahedi Hasan 35

Logan van Beek not out 23

Shariz Ahmad run out (Mahmudullah/†Mushfiqur Rahim) 6

Aryan Dutt c Mehidy Hasan Miraz b Shoriful Islam 9

Paul van Meekeren lbw b Mahedi Hasan 0

Extras: (b 4, lb 1, w 7) 12

Total: (All out in 50 overs) 229

Fall of wickets: 3-1, 4-2, 63-3, 63-4, 107-5, 185-6, 185-7, 194-8, 212-9, 229-10

Bowlers: Shoriful Islam 10-0-51-2, Taskin Ahmed 9-1-43-2, Shakib Al Hasan 10-1-37-1, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 4-0-17-0, Mustafizur Rahman 10-1-36-2, Mahedi Hasan 7-0-40-2. More PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)