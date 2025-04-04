Rome, Apr 4 (AP) An emotional Mats Hummels has announced the end of his soccer career.

The Roma defender and 2014 World Cup winner said on Friday he will retire from professional soccer at the end of the season.

“I'm struggling with my emotions right now,” the 36-year-old Hummels said in a video on X.

“Now comes the moment that no footballer can avoid. After 18 years and so many things that football has given me, I'm ending my career this summer.”

Hummels joined Roma as a free agent in September, signing a one-year contract with the option to extend for another season.

A five-time Bundesliga champion — twice with Borussia Dortmund and three times with Bayern Munich — Hummels is considered one of the finest German defenders.

He left Dortmund in June, when his contract expired, following a total of 13 years at the club.

Hummels played for Dortmund in two stints, from 2008-16 and then again from 2019 after a spell in between with Bayern. He helped Dortmund win the Bundesliga in 2011 and 2012 and the German Cup in 2012 and 2021 as well as reach two Champions League finals.

His strong finish to last season meant it was somewhat of a surprise that he was left out of the Germany squad for the European Championship on home soil.

Hummels has had mixed fortunes in a tumultuous season for Roma. He wasn't fully fit when he signed and coach Daniele De Rossi was fired just two weeks later.

He was rarely used by replacement Ivan Juric but under Roma's third coach of the season, Claudio Ranieri, Hummels has returned to the center of the defense. (AP) AM

