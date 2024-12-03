New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) On the occasion of World Disability Day, top Indian para-athletes such as Navdeep, Simran Sharma and Ashok Kumar Malik have expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for building infrastructure for their convenience and providing them with opportunities.

Also thanking the government is SAI Gandhinagar camper Nimisha.

The para-athletes highlighted the transformative strides taken in recent years, empowering athletes with disabilities to excel on national and international stages.

Navdeep, a gold medallist at the Paris Paralympics in javelin throw F41 event, said, "As athletes, we have to take part in various domestic and international competition. And proper accessibility in airports during travel is crucial.

"Currently, 35 international airports and 55 domestic airports offer features like ramps, accessible toilets, and Braille-enabled lifts.

"With all these amenities provided, the government's commitment to an inclusive India is evident, and I am grateful to be a part of this transformative journey."

Powerlifter Ashok Kumar, who represented the country at Paris Paralympics, highlighted how accessibility initiatives have proven to be game changers.

"The Govt of India has facilitated over 50,000 buses for our domestic travels, which are fully and partially accessible across 24 states and UTs," said Ashok.

"These measures are lifelines for us, allowing seamless travel and enabling us to focus on our training and performance."

Besides buses, over 709 railway stations across the country have been made fully accessible.

Digital platforms have also been made accessible for people with disability.

"I am elated that a total of 672 state government websites and 95 central government websites have been made compliant with accessibility standards for people like us who have low visibility," said Simran Sharma, bronze medallist at the Paris Paralympics in 200m T12 event.

The SAI regional centre in Gandhinagar is a specialised para-sports facility with over 90 para campers across six sports – athletics, powerlifting, swimming, badminton, table tennis and fencing.

Nimisha Chakkungalparambil, a SAI Gandhinagar camper who won the gold medal at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Para Games in the women's T47 long jump event, said, "Our SAI national centre of excellence has dedicated para-specific sports ground facilities with special care given on accommodation facilities and food."

"This has been possible solely due to Shri Narendra Modi ji who has given us inclusivity and helped in the expansion of para sports.

"Besides these amenities, we are also supported continuously via the Khelo India scheme and elite funding under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS). These initiatives have eliminated all our financial and logistical barriers," Nimisha added.

