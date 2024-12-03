Al-Hilal, in the second position in the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 tournament with four wins and one draw in the competition. Al-Gharafa has lost three matches in the AFC Champions League and conceded 11 goals. This will be their first meeting since May 2012. Al-Hilal claimed a 2-1 home win in the match. The offensively potent Al-Hilal side has scored three or more games in four of Al-Hilal's last five competitive games, which could be a worrisome sign for Al-Gharafa. Neymar Jr Looking to Return to His Former Club Instead of Joining Lionel Messi at Inter Miami After Al-Hilal's Decision to Terminate His Contract: Reports.

Al-Gharafa’s Joselu has been the biggest attacking weapon for the side his dual against the opposite side’s striker Mitrovic. Both players are scoring at a good rate coming into this game and will look to score in the game against. But defensively strong Al-Hilal will be able to cope with the aerial threat possessed by Joselu.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Gharafa, AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 Match

Al-Hilal vs Al-Gharafa AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 match will be played at Kingdom Arena. The match is scheduled to start at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 22. Check out the Al-Hilal vs Al-Gharafa viewing options below. AFC Champions League 2024–25 Elite: Al-Sadd Clinches Playoffs Spot After Beating Cristiano Ronaldo-Less Al-Nassr.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Gharafa, AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 Match

Sports 18 Network has broadcasting rights to the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Al-Hilal vs Al-Gharafa match of the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 on the Sports 18 Network.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Gharafa, AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25

While the live telecast of the match is available on the Sports 18 network, fans can also enjoy live streaming of the Al-Hilal vs Al-Gharafa AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 match on the FanCode app and website. Al-Hilal is expected to win the match.

