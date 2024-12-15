Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 15 (ANI): Gujarat Giants acquired West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin for Rs1.70 crore in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction held on Sunday in Bengaluru.

In the 2023 edition, Dottin was initially bought by the Gujarat franchise but withdrew just before the opening game of the competition. The Gujarat franchise cited injury concerns, but Dottin denied being injured. In the following season in 2024, the veteran cricketer went unsold.

Dottin made her comeback to the national team during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup earlier this year in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking her return to the sport two years after announcing her retirement from international cricket. In the tournament, the right-handed batter scored 120 runs at a brilliant strike rate of 162.16.

Gujarat Giants Retained Players: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Bharti Fulmali, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Laura Wolvaardt, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh, Phoebe Litchfield, Priya Mishra, Sayali Satghare, Shabnam Shakil, and Tanuja Kanwer.

Gujarat Giants Released Players: Kathryn Bryce, Lauren Cheatle, Lea Tahuhu, Sneh Rana, Tarannum Pathan, Trisha Poojitha, and Veda Krishnamurthy.

Mumbai Indians also made a notable purchase in the first slot, securing South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk for Rs30 lakh. The first-season champions added a player who has featured in 109 international matches for the Proteas, amassing 1,317 runs, including three fifties, and claiming 102 wickets.

Mumbai Indians Retained Players: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, and Yastika Bhatia.

Mumbai Indians Released Players: Dhara Gujjar, Heather Graham, Neelam Bisht, and Sonam Yadav.

The prominent unsold players in the first slot included England skipper Heather Knight, Indian all-rounder Sneh Rana, England bowler Lauren Bell, Australian pacer Darcie Brown, Australian seamer Kim Garth, and Indian leg-spinner Poonam Yadav. (ANI)

