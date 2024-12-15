Deandra Dottin was the first player to be sold at the WPL 2025 Auction when Gujarat Giants acquired her for a whopping Rs 1.7 crore. The West Indies all-rounder had attracted some interest from UP Warriorz as well but in the end, it was the Gujarat Giants who signed her, making her the first player to be sold at the WPL 2025 auction. But this is not the first time that Deandra Dottin was signed by Gujarat Giants and there's actually a bit of controversy that had ensued the first time around. Pravin Tambe Appointed As Gujarat Giants' Bowling Coach Ahead of WPL 2025 Auction; Daniel Marsh Takes Over As Batting Coach.

Gujarat Giants Sign Deandra Dottin for Rs 1.7 Crore

A blistering start to #TATAWPLAuction 2025 🔥 Recap Gujarat Giants' winning bid to get Deandra Dottin on board 🧡#TATAWPL | @Giant_Cricket | @Dottin_5 pic.twitter.com/bAIsrq59CI — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) December 15, 2024

At the inaugural WPL auction, Deandra Dottin was signed by Gujarat Giants for a sum of Rs 60 lakh and the franchise had also shared a video of her sending a message for fans where she said that she was 'honoured to play for the Gujarat Giants in the inaugural edition of the WPL and promised to her bring her best to the table. But however, the all-rounder was released days before the tournament began with the franchise claiming that they did not obtain a medical clearance. As a matter of fact, they also brought in Australian pacer Kim Garth as her replacement.

Deandra Dottin's Post On Gujarat Giants Claiming She's Injured

I really appreciate all the messages but truth be told I’m recovering from nothing but the Holy Ghost anointing thank you 🙏🏾 #GodIsGood #GodIsInControl — Deandra Dottin (@Dottin_5) March 4, 2023

Deandra Dottin's Post on Her Clarifying Exclusion from Gujarat Giants

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deandra Dottin (@worldboss5)

However, this claim was refuted by Deandra Dottin herself. Taking to 'X', the all-rounder had shared that she was 'recovering from nothing' and subsequently, had also shared a statement. The post on 'X' where she rejected Gujarat Giants' claims while also expressing disappointment and shocked at being left out of the inaugural edition of the tournament, has been deleted nonetheless. With Gujarat Giants have a new set of coaching staff for WPL 2025, Deandra Dottin will look to finally make her presence felt in the tournament. The West Indies star had a good time at the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 where she scored 120 runs from five games and took five wickets.

