Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): Karnataka batter Vrinda Dinesh was a surprise big pick in the Women's Premier League (WPL) season two auction as she was picked up by UP Warriorz on Saturday for Rs 1.3 crore, while South African legend Shabnim Ismail was picked by defending champions Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.2 crore.

The auction for the WPL season 2024 is being held in Mumbai, Maharashtra. This time an additional purse of Rs 1.5 crore is being made available to all the five teams besides the balance they are all left with from the last auction as well as after the recent player releases.

Also Read | Telangana Government Provides Rs 2 Crore to World Boxing Champion Nikhat Zareen To Prepare for Paris Olympic Games 2024 (Watch Video).

Thirty slots, including nine overseas, will be filled at the auction. Teams released their retention lists and overall 60 players were retained. Out of these 60 players, 21 were overseas stars. 29 players were released from their squads.

"SOLD for INR 1.3 Cr! Vrinda Dinesh will now feature for the @UPWarriorz #TATAWPLAuction | @TataCompanies," tweeted WPL.

Also Read | Vrinda Dinesh Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About UP Warriorz’ Rs 1.3 Crore Signing in WPL 2024 Auction.

https://twitter.com/wplt20/status/1733435583580795201

Vrinda has been a prolific scorer for Karnataka over the last two domestic seasons, earning praise for her ability to balance consistency with her powerful power-hitting up front. She was instrumental in Karnataka's run to the final of the Senior Women's one-day competition earlier this year. With 477 runs in 11 innings at 47.70, she finished third in the league behind Jasia Akter and Priya Punia. This includes 81 versus Rajasthan in the semi-finals, as per ESPNCricinfo.

On the other hand, Shabnim also had a great day at the auction as she caused a bidding war between MI and Gujarat Giants. She was finally picked by MI.

"Base price: INR 40 Lakhs Final price: INR 1.2 Cr Shabnim Ismail is SOLD to the @mipaltan #TATAWPLAuction | @TataCompanies," tweeted WPL.

https://twitter.com/wplt20/status/1733432582707335276

Ismail (34) played 127 ODIs, 113 T20Is and a solitary Test for South Africa in an international career spanning 16 years and retired from international cricket earlier this year. Hailed as the fastest bowler in the women's game, the South African collected 317 international wickets. Her overall tally in international cricket includes 3 Test wickets, 191 ODI scalps and 123 wickets in T20Is.

Also, England pacer Kate Cross was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Rs 30 lakhs.

"Kate Cross from England is next. ...And she is SOLD to @RCBTweets for INR 30 Lakhs," tweeted WPL.

https://twitter.com/wplt20/status/1733433044537934184

Kate has played 82 matches for England across all formats and has picked up 114 wickets. In 16 T20Is, she has picked up 11 wickets with the best figures of 2/18.

Indian spinner Ekta Bisht, who has represented 'Women in Blue' in 106 matches and picked up 154 wickets, was picked up by RCB for Rs 60 lakhs. She has 53 wickets in 42 T20Is, with the best figures of 4/21.

"India's Ekta Bisht is next with a base price of INR 30 Lakhs. The @RCBTweets have her with a winning bid of INR 60 Lakhs," tweeted WPL.

https://twitter.com/wplt20/status/1733433776926245319

Left-handed batter Trisha Poojitha from Hyderabad, was sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs 10 lakhs.

"Trisha Poojitha is SOLD to @Giant_Cricket for a base price of INR 10 Lakhs. #TATAWPLAuction | @TataCompanies," tweeted WPL.

https://twitter.com/wplt20/status/1733435923113882050

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan bowler Inoka Ranaweera, uncapped batter Drisha I V, Indian spinner Gouher Sultana, Australia all-rounders Alana King and Kim Garth, Indian bowler Simran Bahadur and West Indies pacer Shamilia Connell were among unsold players. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)