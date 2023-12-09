The WPL was a huge success in it's inaugural season as for the first time it gave exposure and opportunity to many young Indian cricketers who went unnoticed for long despite being regular performers in domestic cricket because the competition for the Indian cricket team is tough and as per the requirement of the squad. Now a strong performance in the domestic cricket can get rewarded by an opportunity in the WPL and a good performance there can secure an entry to the Team India squad. A few teams have shown good trust in the young Indian cricketers and UP Warriorz was one of them. UP Warriorz Team in WPL 2024: Players Bought by UPW-W at Women's Premier League Auction, Check Full Squad.

UP Warriorz, ahead of the WPL 2024, went for Indian uncapped batter Vrinda Dinesh in the auction. A three way bidding war happened for the talented batter as RCB wanted to secure her service as well alongside Gujarat Giants. The bidding war took her price to a whooping INR 1.3 crore and finally it was UPW-W who could secure her services in their time alongside a few young promising names. Ahead of the WPL 2024 season, let us take a look at some quick facts about him.

Vrinda Dinesh Quick Facts

#Vrinda Dinesh was born on March 2, 2001 and is 22 years old.

#She plays domestic cricket for Karnataka and is yet to play for India.

#Vrinda Dinesh is originally a right-hand batter who can also bowl a bit of leg spin.

#Vrinda Dinesh is a talented batter well known for her skills as well as explosive quality at the crease.

#She performed really well in the recent Women's Senior One Day competition where she amassed 477 runs in an average of over 47.

#She was the third highest run scorer of the Women's Senior One Day competition.

# Although she is yet to get International opportunity, Vrinda Dinesh has played for India A.

# Vrinda Dinesh was an integral part of the triumphant India Under-23 team that clinched the title at the ACC Emerging Teams Cup held in Hong Kong. WPL 2024 Auction Live Updates.

UP Warriorz provided the opportunity and platform to the likes of Shweta Sehrawat and this time they invest in another young Indian uncapped cricketer ahead of the second season. Vrinda Dinesh has shown her calibers at the domestic level and there is no doubt, the promising Indian domestic star will show her capabilities in the stage of WPL too if given an opportunity.

