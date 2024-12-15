Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 15 (ANI): During the first accelerated round of the Women's Premier League (WPL), various Indian domestic players and Scotland wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Bryce found their homes.

Scotland's Bryce was picked up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 10 lakhs. In 58 T20Is, she has scored 1,290 runs at an average of 28.66, with a strike rate of 106.52. She has scored four half-centuries, with the best score of 67.

UP Warriorz, who reached the playoffs last season, picked up two Indian domestic players for Rs 10 lakh each, bowler Arushi Goel and all-rounder Kranti Goud.

Also, two more uncapped Indian all-rounders, Sanskriti Gupta and Joshitha VJ went to Mumbai Indian (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for Rs 10 lakhs.

RCB became the champions of WPL 2024, beating Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final.

The list of retained players by all the franchises ahead of the next WPL season was announced last month. Across the five franchises, 71 players, including 25 overseas stars, have been retained, securing each team's core lineup for the upcoming season.

For building teams, each of the five participating franchises will have a budget of Rs 15 crore compared to Rs 13.5 crore last year.

Top international stars, including England captain Heather Knight, New Zealand fast bowler Lea Tahuhu, and West Indies allrounder Deandra Dottin, are set to appear for bidding in the mini-auction.

While looking at prominent Indian faces, Sneh Rana, Poonam Yadav, and Veda Krishnamurthy will be up for grabs on December 15.

Delhi Capitals (DC): Retained Players: Alice Capsey*, Annabel Sutherland*, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen*, Marizanne Kapp*, Meg Lanning*, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, and Titas Sadhu.

Released Players: Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari, Laura Harris*, and Poonam Yadav.

Gujarat Giants (GG): Retained Players: Ashleigh Gardner*, Beth Mooney*, Bharti Fulmali, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Laura Wolvaardt*, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh, Phoebe Litchfield*, Priya Mishra, Sayali Satghare, Shabnam Shakil, and Tanuja Kanwer.

Released Players: Kathryn Bryce*, Lauren Cheatle*, Lea Tahuhu*, Sneh Rana, Tarannum Pathan, Trisha Poojitha, and Veda Krishnamurthy.

Mumbai Indians (MI): Retained Players: Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr*, Chloe Tryon*, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews*, Jintimani Kalita, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Natalie Sciver*, Pooja Vastrakar, S. Sajana, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail*, and Yastika Bhatia.

Released Players: Fatima Jaffer, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong*, and Priyanka Bala.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Retained Players: Asha Shobana, Dani Wyatt*, Ekta Bisht, Ellyse Perry*, Georgia Wareham*, Kanika Ahuja, Kate Cross*, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, S. Meghana, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine*, and Sophie Molineux*.

Released Players: Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shraddha Pokarkar, Shubha Satheesh, and Simran Bahadur.

UP Warriorz (UPW): Retained Players: Alyssa Healy*, Anjali Sarvani, Chamari Athapaththu*, Deepti Sharma, Gouher Sultana, Grace Harris*, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone*, Tahlia McGrath*, Uma Chetry, and Vrinda Dinesh.

Released Players: Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, S. Yashasri, and Lauren Bell*. (ANI)

