The Women's Premier League, which had it's inaugural season in 2023 provided youngsters all across India a platform to showcase themselves and make their presence feel in the pursuit of playing for India Women's cricket team. After two successful seasons it can be said that the likes of Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Tanuja Kanwar and many others have been able to shine because of the WPL being around. WPL 2025 Auction Live Updates.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who have been well known for good scouting for the WPL, purchased all-rounder Prema Rawat in the WPL 2025 auction for INR 1.2 Crore. Fans were surprised to see them spend so much money on the young cricketer and wanted to know details of her. Fans who are eager to know about Prema Rawat will get the entire information here.

Prema Rawat Quick Facts:

# Prema Rawat was born on November 12, 2001.

# Prema is a right-handed all-rounder.

# Prema can bat in the lower order and is predominantly a wrist spinner.

# Prema originally hails from Haridwar and represents Uttarakhand in domestic cricket.

# Prema first grabbed attention during the UPL 2024, where her unbeaten 32 under pressure in the final earned her the Player of the Match award..

# Prema has played 49 matches across all formats, scoring 184 runs and claiming 54 wickets.

# In the UPL 2024, Prema had the economy of a solid 4.08 which shows her capability with the ball. G Kamalini Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About Tamil Nadu Batter Picked by Mumbai Indians in WPL 2025 Mini Auction.

RCB has been a home for quality spinners like Asha Shobana, Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Molineux and Georgia Wareham. With the team looking forward to back up Asha and also have some batting depth too, they have signed Prema Rawat who can add value to the role. Fans will hope that she can actually step up for the role.

