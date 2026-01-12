Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss and elected to field first in her side's second Women's Premier League (WPL) match against UP Warriorz at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on Monday.

RCB will be aiming to continue with their winning momentum after they had outclassed Mumbai Indians (MI), the defending champions, in a last-over thriller courtesy of an all-round masterclass from Nadine de Klerk. On the other hand, UP Warriorz, captained by Meg Lanning, had started their campaign with a 10-run loss to Gujarat Giants.

During the toss, Smriti said, "We would like to field first today. We have seen dew come in the later innings, and we also won the previous game by chasing. DY Patil has been a big chasing ground; any total is not good enough. It is always easy to know what you are chasing. Nadine really got us through in bowling and batting; it is about contributions, and we all want to contribute."

She also pointed out one change, with all-rounder Gautami Naik taking the place of Prema Rawat.

Also, UPW skipper Lanning said during the toss, "We would have chased as well. We have spent a good sort of week together; the first week is a little chaotic. Same side."

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (Playing XI): Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh (w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

UP Warriorz Women (Playing XI): Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat(w), Deandra Dottin, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud. (ANI)

