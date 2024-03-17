New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Australian and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) superstar all-rounder Ellyse Perry secured the Orange Cap for the most runs in the second season of the Women's Premier League (WPL).

An all-round Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) led by yet another solid knock by Ellyse Perry and brilliant bowling spells from spinners Shreyanka Patil and Sophie Molineux captured their first-ever Women's Premier League (WPL) title after defeating Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in the title clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

Also Read | Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Win WPL 2024, Beat Delhi Capitals Women in Final by Eight Wickets.

Following the title win, Perry said that the win is "bonkers" for RCB and that the support for all the teams has been phenomenal.

"Pretty bonkers to be honest. It is another level for us - the support for all the teams has been phenomenal and it's been unbelievable. [on Richa Ghosh] She is unbelievable, for such a young player, she has got so many shots, we were cool and we felt we had to stay in the game and it took longer than it should have been. [on Sophie Molineux] She turned the match on its head. The rest of the spinners backed her up. Shreyanka (Patil) is such a young player and she has got the world at her feet, that was a special performance. That was awesome," said Perry after the win.

Also Read | Sheetal Devi Roped in as National Icon in PwD Category by Election Commission of India for Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

DC won the toss and elected to bat first. Openers Shafali Varma (44 in 27 balls, with two fours and three sixes) and skipper Meg Lanning (23 in 23 balls, with three fours) started off really well for the team with a quickfire 64-run opening stand.

However, Shreyanka Patil (4/12), Sophie Molineux (3/20) and Asha Sobhana (2/14) helped RCB bounce back just after the powerplay and removed Delhi batters one-by-one, triggering an unfathomable batting collapse. DC was all out for 113 in 18.3 overs.

In the chase of 114, RCB put on a 49-run opening stand, powered by Sophie Devine (32 in 27 balls, with five fours and a six). However, RCB was tested by Delhi bowlers in middle overs and skipper Smriti Mandhana (31 in 39 balls, with three fours) departed at a crucial juncture to leave RCB at 82/2 in 15 overs. However, Ellyse Perry (35* in 37 balls, with four boundaries) and Richa Ghosh (17* in 14 balls, with two fours) finished the chase with three balls left.

Minnu Mani and Shikha Pandey took a wicket each for DC.

Sophie Molineux took home the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)