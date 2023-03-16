Mumbai, Mar 16 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants here on Thursday.

Gujarat Giants Innings:

Sophia Dunkley c Jonassen b Kapp 4

Laura Wolvaardt b Reddy 57

Harleen Deol c Bhatia b Jonassen 31

Ashleigh Gardner not out 51

Dayalan Hemalatha c Poonam Yadav b Jonassen 1

Extras: (LB-2, W-1) 3

Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 147.

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-53, 3-134, 4-147.

Bowling: Marizanne Kapp 4-0-24-1, Radha Yadav 3-0-23-0, Alice Capsey 1-0-7-0, Shikha Pandey 3-0-21-0, Jess Jonassen 4-0-38-2, Poonam Yadav 2-0-7-0, Arundhati Reddy 3-0-25-1. (More)

