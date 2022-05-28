Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 (ANI): Ahead of the final clash with Velocity on Saturday, Supernovas skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said that both teams were perfectly balanced and any franchise could lift the Women's T20 Challenge Trophy.

Kaur said that as a captain she expects that every player should understand their responsibility for the final against Velocity at the MCA stadium in Pune.

"I think the tournament is going great and every team is perfectly balanced and any team can win the tournament. Every team is playing well no team is strong or weak, chasing part is a little tough only velocity has done it yet and I am very happy that we are in finals," said Harmanpreet in the press conference.

The right-handed batter further said that she's really happy to see youngsters coming up every year and performing outstandingly which is a good sign for Indian women's cricket.

"It is a good sign for Indian women's cricket that every year more and more talented young girls are coming and playing well, it is really outstanding to watch them," she added.

Talking about the Kiran Navgire, who scored a brilliant 69 runs against Trailblazers and helped her team reach the final.

"I think Kiran's inning is very impactful, the way she faced the first ball shows what kind of batter she is and that kind of inning will be very useful for her in future. I am really hoping for a great future for her," said Harmanpreet

"I have never seen her batted in domestic before but how she played that inning was really nice to watch. We do have some plans for her and we will try those things and see which idea can work for her and try to go with that," she added.

She also appreciated fast bowler Pooja Vastrakar for her performance and for taking responsibility as an individual to guide her team to the final.

"She is amazing how she performed in these two matches and there is no need to spoon-feed her anymore she comes up with her own idea and she is bowling in her own way and taking her own field now, I am always there to help her with any ideas or suggestions. You need a player like Pooja who can read the game and take responsibility on her own to make the team win. As a captain I expect these things from all the players that they understand their responsibility," she added.

Velocity will take on two-time champions Supernovas in the finals at MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday. They will be looking forward to capturing their maiden Women's T20 Challenge title. (ANI)

