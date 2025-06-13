London [UK], June 13 (ANI): The task is cut out for South Africa. They have to chase down 282 runs to beat Australia and lift the ICC World Test Championship mace, which would be their first major world championship in cricket, and a deep dive into statistics proves that as easy it might sound with over two-and-the-half days worth of action left, Proteas will have to play out of their skins to pull off this chase.

A frustrating stand between Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood for 10th wicket, during which they put on 59 runs and Starc scored a historic first-ever fifty by a player batting at number nine or below in an ICC knockout match, took Aussies from 152/9 to 207, helping them put up a challenging 282 to chase for Proteas.

Notably, at Lord's only two successful run-chases of 280 runs or more have taken place: 342 by West Indies in 1984 against England (win by nine wickets) and 282 by England against New Zealand in 2004 (win by seven wickets).

The first was a nine-wicket win led by Gordon Greenidge's 214*, the only wicket falling in the innings. The second was a seven-wicket win for the hosts, led by Nasser Hussain's 103* in his farewell Test and phenomenal knocks from Andrew Strauss (112 and 83).

Also, South Africa chased down targets of 250-plus in Test cricket only five times till date. The good news is, three of them have come against Australia with their last such chase coming at WACA Stadium in Perth back in 2008, when Graeme Smith and AB de Villiers cracked centuries to chase down a massive 414 runs.

Coming to the match, after Australia was put to bat first by SA, they sank to 67/4 at the end of the first session. A 79-run stand between Steve Smith (66 in 112 balls, with 10 fours) and Beau Webster (72 in 92 balls, with 11 fours) and Webster's 46-run stand with Alex Carey (23 in 31 balls, with four boundaries) pushed Australia near to 200-run mark.

But Kagiso Rabada (5/51) and Marco Jansen (3/49) continued applying pressure, reducing the Aussies to 212.SA had an even nightmarish start, losing four wickets for 43 runs at the end of day's play, with none of their batters touching the 20-run mark.

On day two, South Africa started with better intent with the bat, as skipper Temba Bavuma (36 in 84 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and David Bedingham (45 in 111 balls, with six fours) put on a half-century partnership to start off the day. However, skipper Pat Cummins (6/28) delivered historic bowling figures, triggering another collapse that bundled out the Proteas for just 138 runs. SA trailed by 74 runs.

During Australia's second innings, Proteas' pace took the spotlight once again, sinking Aussies to 73/7. However, Alex Carey (43 in 50 balls, with five fours) put in a 61-run stand with Starc to finish off day two at 144/8.

On day three, Proteas removed Nathan Lyon early, but Starc and Hazlewood (17 in 53 balls, with two fours) frustrated Proteas with a 59-run stand. Australia was finally bundled out for 207, giving the Proteas a target of 282 runs to win the ICC WTC mace.

Rabada (4/59) and Lungi Ngidi (3/38) shone with the ball for South Africa, with Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram getting a wicket each. (ANI)

