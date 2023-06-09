London, Jun 9 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the World Test Championship Final between India and Australia here on Thursday.

Australia 1st Innings: 469

India 1st Innings:

Rohit Sharma lbw b Cummins 15

Shubman Gill b Boland 13

Cheteshwar Pujara b Green 14

Virat Kohli c Smith b Starc 14

Ajinkya Rahane not out

89

Ravindra Jadeja c Smith b Lyon 48

Srikar Bharat b Boland 5

Shardul Thakur not out 36

Extras: (B-9 LB-9 NB-8) 26

Total: (For 6 wickets in 60 overs) 260

Fall of wickets: 1/30 2/30 3/50 4/71 5/142 6/152

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 13-0-69-1, Pat Cummins 16-2-65-1, Scott Boland 16-4-47-2, Cameron Green 11-1-42-1, Nathan Lyon 4-0-19-1.

