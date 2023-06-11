London, Jun 11 (PTI) Scoreboard on day five of the World Test Championship final between India and Australia here on Sunday.

Australia 1st Innings: 469 all out

India 1st Innings: 296 all out

Australia 2nd Innings: 270/8 declared

India 2nd Innings (overnight: 164/3):

Rohit Sharma lbw Lyon 43

Shubman Gill c Green b Boland 18

Cheteshwar Pujara c Carey b Cummins 27

Virat Kohli c Smith b Boland 49

Ajinkya Rahane c Carey b Starc 46

Ravindra Jadeja c Carey b Boland 0

KS Bharat c&b Lyon 23

Shardul Thakur lbw Lyon 0

Umesh Yadav c Carey b Starc 1

Mohammed Shami not out 13

Mohammed Siraj c Cummins b Lyon 1

Extras: (LB-2, W-6, NB-5) 13

Total: (all out in 63.3 overs) 234

Fall of wickets: 1-41, 2-92, 3-93, 4-179, 5-179, 6-212, 7-213, 8-220, 9-224, 10-234

Bowling: Pat Cummins 13-1-55-1, Scott Boland 16-2-46-3, Mitchell Starc 14-1-77-2, Cameron Green 5-0-13-0, Nathan Lyon 15.3-2-41-4. PTI

