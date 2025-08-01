Bangkok [Thailand], August 1 (ANI): India's junior boxing team kicks off its campaign today at the U19 Asian Boxing Championships 2025 in Bangkok, with four young athletes representing the country on the opening day. As the tournament unfolds, these rising stars are set to showcase their grit and determination against some of Asia's toughest opponents.

The morning session, scheduled for 9:30 AM IST*, saw Suman Kumari taking on Meng-Sin Cheng of Chinese Taipei in the Women's Light Flyweight (48kg) category, in which the Indian pugilist emerged victorious. Additionally, Aakash Badhwar will step into the ring in the Men's Flyweight (50kg) division, facing a formidable opponent in Odilshoh Khalimov of Uzbekistan, as per a release from BAI.

The action continues in the evening session at 4:30 PM IST*, where Sarthi Saini will face off against Haosheng Zhang of China in the Light Middleweight (70kg) category. Later in the session, Lokesh will represent India in the Light Heavyweight (80kg) division, going up against Norbek Abdullaev of Uzbekistan.

These bouts mark a significant start for India at the championships, with each athlete carrying the promise of future glory. With focused preparation and national pride on their shoulders, the Indian contingent is aiming to set a strong tone early in the tournament.

India have sent a total of 40 promising youngsters to the Asian U19 and U22 Boxing Championships. Spanning until August 12, the tournament will bring together 396 boxers from 26 nations, making it one of the premier stages for emerging talent across the continent, as per a release from BAI.

The tournament is being held at the iconic Indoor Stadium Huamark, the event is being organised by the Asian Boxing in association with World Boxing and the Thailand Boxing Association. It featured two age groups, U19 (born between 2007 and 2008) and U22 (born between 2004 and 2006), with both men and women competing under Olympic-style boxing rules. (ANI)

