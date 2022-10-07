Sylhet [Bangladesh], October 7 (ANI): Indian women's head coach Ramesh Powar stressed the fact that the team is looking to put youngsters in pressure situations to find new match winners after the team's 13-run loss to Pakistan in the Asia Cup clash on Friday.

Powar defended the Indian team's batting order for the match, saying that the team is looking to give game time to young batters in the group as the team is not left with many matches before the World Cup.

Talking about the Indian chase he mentioned that the team's focus was to chase down the target but not through the experienced batters. They wanted to expose the younger players to such pressure situations.

"I think we were not thinking along those lines. We came with the purpose of chasing the score but with not regular chasers but someone young can take that role up because this is our fourth game of the league matches. So we wanted to expose Pooja Vastrakar, Richa Ghosh, Radha Yadav, Hemlata which are young players. They need to go through this kind of pressure situation because Harman, Jemimah and Smriti have been doing it for a long time."

"So the purpose was to send them up and feel the pressure because we want to fill this gap before the World Cup and we want to do it in the Asia Cup because we don't have that many games ahead of us. We only have 5 games against us Australia in India. We want to take our chances and address this issue. We are not experimenting, We know what we are doing. It's a process we follow," explained Powar on the change in the batting order for the Pakistan game.

The coach said that the team does not take this loss as unnecessary pressure since the team management is trying to follow a process and the number of games in the league stages allowed them the opportunity to execute their plans.

"I think six league games allowed us to do that. Honestly, we want to build our team for all conditions and pressure situations. Winning is necessary but we need to address the situation and that's what the team management thinks," said the Indian coach.

"Not really or else we wouldn't have tried a different batting order in this game. Every member of the team knows what we are doing, where we stand in the league and why we are doing this. This is not something that only the team management thinks about, we have come together as a group and thought we need to get through this phase where we need to chase down in pressure situations but we need different match winners, not the regular winners. We have confidence in our players and hence we are trying this otherwise, we won't do this," stated Powar on the team management's strategy to create new match winners.

Talking about the need of match winners in the team other than the experienced ones and the matches that the team's looking to expose the players he said, "We will address this issue whenever we get a chance, the priority is obviously to qualify. From now on we will put our best put forward. If we keep our processes going result will take care of itself."

Powar also expressed his views on the wicket that was used for the game and termed it as better than the ones used in the first half of the tournament. He also congratulated the Pakistani team for their batting performance.

"The wicket that we played on today was better than the wickets we played on in the first phase of the tournament. It was coming nicely on the bat. I would like to congratulate the Pakistani team on how they batted," said the coach.

Speaking about their next opponent for the upcoming game he said, "Bangladesh is a good opponent but we have also had a good season. We played well in the Commonwealth Games and England we won 3-0 so we are taking that confidence. Looking forward to a good crowd as it is the home team that is playing tomorrow."

The coach mentioned that nobody is favourite in the game of cricket and that the game changes in a matter of just two overs.

"Nobody's favourite in the T20 format or cricket. Two overs here and there can change the game. The game will shift in two overs that's what happened today. you could see. Whoever holds the nerves in pressure situations wins the match," said the head coach.

