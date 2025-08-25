Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 25 (ANI): The Yuva Andhra Championship 2025, a feeder into the Telugu Kabaddi League, at the Chennupati Ramakotaiah Municipal Corporation Indoor Stadium, entered its Super 4 stage on Sunday, with each team winning one and losing one.

At the end of the day, Amravati Crushers took the top spot courtesy of their big-margin victory, while Vizianagaram Ninjas, Kurnool Knights, and Vizag Commandos followed closely behind, as per a release from Yuva Andhra Championship.

The day began with Kurnool Knights edging out Vizianagaram Ninjas 43-39 in a hard-fought contest. The Knights trailed for much of the match but staged a strong comeback in the final minutes. Pelleti Brahmareddy led the charge with 12 points, supported well across the mat.

For the Ninjas, Chekka Nagababu once again stood out with 23 points, while substitute A Venkata Gopi impressed in defence with a High 5, but it was not enough.

In the second game, Amravati Crushers asserted their dominance with a convincing 54-32 win over Vizag Commandos. Potla Gopi Chand starred with 17 points, while Venkata Kareti added a High 5 to ensure a comprehensive victory. For Vizag, Nolli Theja managed a Super 10 but lacked support as the Commandos went down heavily.

The third fixture produced the game of the day, as Vizianagaram Ninjas edged Amravati Crushers 47-46 in a thriller. The Crushers fought back late to level the scores, but in the final raid, Potla Gopi Chand was brilliantly tackled by BP Venkata Kumar, handing the Ninjas victory. Nagababu continued his extraordinary form, scoring 28 points, while Gopi Chand registered 23 for Amravati in a losing cause.

The day concluded with Vizag Commandos securing a 40-33 win against Kurnool Knights. Nolli Theja starred yet again with 16 points for the Commandos, while Brahmareddy top-scored for the Knights with 12, but it wasn't enough to prevent defeat.

At the end of the first day of the Super 4, Amravati Crushers lead the standings with 7 points, thanks to their bonus-point win. Vizianagaram Ninjas, Kurnool Knights, and Vizag Commandos are level on 6 points each, separated only by score difference. (ANI)

