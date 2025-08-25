Mumbai, August 25: A brace from Kylian Mbappe and another goal from the Vinicius Jr. gave Real Madrid their second win in LaLiga as they defeated Real Oviedo 3-0 to pick up first three points on the road in the 2025-26 season. Mbappe gave Xabi Alonso's side the lead with a superb finish after half an hour and made it 2-0 in the 83rd minute, while Vini Jr. sealed the win in stoppage time. Oviedo threatened straight from the kick-off with a long pass behind the defence, but Courtois was alert to pounce on the ball. Levante 2–3 Barcelona, La Liga 2025–26: Pedri, Ferran Torres on Target As Catalan Giants Secure Sensational Comeback Victory in Away Game (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Madrid responded shortly after with an effort towards the far post from Rodrygo that was saved by Escandell, Real Madrid reports. The Madridistas soon began to dominate the proceedings, attacking down the wings and putting pressure on the opposition as they sought to play out of defence. This produced a new chance.

Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo Goal Video Highlights

Mastantuono stole in the opposition half and Valverde crossed well for Mbappe,, but Dani Calvo was there to prevent the visitors from making it 0-1. In the 15th minute, the Argentinian appealed for a penalty for a challenge in the area, but De Burgos Bengoetxea waved away the protests.

Guler shot from point-blank range following a deflected ball in the six-yard box, which was cleared by the opposition defence. The Whites were rampant and they were soon rewarded with the Turk once again playing a key role in assisting Mbappé's goal.

The Frenchman produced exquisite control to get past his markers, shaped and fired in a powerful low shot to put the Madridistas ahead (37'). Real Madrid bossed possession in the second half and this time it was Valverde who went close in the 49th minute with a long-range effort that flew just over. Real Madrid 1-0 Osasuna, La Liga 2025-26: Kylian Mbappe's Lone Goal Sees Los Blancos Start Xabi Alonso-Era With Win in Season Opener.

The Uruguayan had another attempt in the 66th minute after a swift counter-attack, but Escandell managed to get a touch to divert his shot. Oviedo upped the tempo in search of an equaliser and Sibo almost caught Courtois by surprise with a low shot that hit the post. From a potential equaliser, the visitors doubled their lead.

Vini Jr. stole the ball as the home team tried to play out from the back and set up Mbappé, who scored his second goal with a low finish to the bottom corner. Escandell denied the striker his hat-trick with a brilliant save. In stoppage time, Vini Jr. put the game to bed after a neat counter-attack that he finished off with a right-footed finish.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2025 12:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).