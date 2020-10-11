Karachi, Oct 11 (PTI) A 20-member Zimbabwe team will arrive in Islamabad on October 20 for a limited-over series against Pakistan, comprising three ODIs and as many T20 International matches beginning on October 30.

The ODI matches will be played on October 30, November 1 and 3, followed by three T20Is on November 7, 8 and 10. All the three ODI matches will be played in Rawalpindi while the T20I matches will be held in Lahore.

Also Read | MI vs DC, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

The Zimbabwe team will undergo an isolation period from October 21 to 27 and start practice the next day at Pindi Cricket Stadium.

The Zimbabwe Cricket Union did not state whether their Indian head coach Lal Chand Rajput had been issued a visa by Pakistani authorities to travel with the squad to Lahore.

Also Read | Poland vs Italy Live Streaming Online, UEFA Nations League 2020-21: Get Match Free Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels to Watch in India.

Chamu Chibhabha, who has played three Tests, 104 ODIs and 33 T20Is since his debut in 2016, will lead the visiting side.

The 34-year-old, who bats in top order and also bowls medium pace, has captained Zimbabwe in their last international assignment, a tour to Bangladesh in March this year before the COVID-19 pandemic halted all cricket activities.

The ODI series is important for both the teams as it will launch their campaign in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League.

The Super League will serve as a qualification for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 with the top seven sides automatically booking their spots for the event in India.

Featuring 13 teams, the 12 Test playing countries and the Netherlands, the Super League will see each side play four home and four away three-match series.

Zimbabwe last visited Pakistan in 2015 for three ODIs and two T20Is.

Zimbabwe Squad: Chamu Chibhabha (c), Faraz Akram, Ryan Burl, Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Carl Mumba, Richmond Mutumbami, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Sean Williams.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)