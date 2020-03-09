Sri Lanka Legends Defeat Australia Legends by Seven Runs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): Sri Lanka Legends secured a seven runs victory against Australia Legends in ongoing Road Safety World Series here on Sunday.Chasing a target of 162, Australia had the worst possible as the side lost six wickets for just 31 runs.The misery continued for the Kangaroos side as they lose Jason Krejza in the 11th over, reducing the side to 59-7. However, Nathan Reardon looked in great touch and started smashing the balls out of the park.Reardon continued to dominate Sri Lankan Legends bowler and kept the run chase alive. In final over, Australia Leaders required 14 runs, Reardon smashed two-four in the second and third ball of the over. But Tillakaratne Dilshan came back and dismissed Reardon (96) and ultimately Sri Lanka Legends won by seven runs.After opting to bat first, Sri Lanka lost its first wicket in the fourth wicket after Xavier Doherty dismissed Tillakaratne Dilshan (18). Marvan Atapattu played a knock of 14 runs before getting dismissed by Doherty, reducing the side to 51-2.Romesh Kaluwitharana and Chamara Kapugedera put on 47 runs stand for the third wicket. Kaluwitharana and Kapugedera got out after playing knocks of 30 and 28 respectively.In the middle overs, Sri Lanka kept losing the wickets and were reduced to 135-7. In the latter half of the innings, Farveez Maharoof scored 20 runs off 15 balls and powered the side to 161 runs. (ANI)

