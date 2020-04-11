Staying at Top is the Most Important Challenge for Liverpool: Xherdan Shaqiri

Liverpool [UK], April 11 (ANI): Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri has said that staying at the top will prove as the biggest challenge for England's football club Liverpool once the football action resumes.Liverpool enjoyed a stellar 2019 season as they won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup.During the ongoing Premier League season, Liverpool has managed to stay at the top and the side is just three wins away from winning the Premier League for the first time since 30 years."The Premier League title is especially very important for this club and for a lot of players here because not a lot of players won titles. It's very important for them too. For a few years it was always coming, coming and playing well, but no title. This big club needs to fight every year for the title," official website of Liverpool quoted Shaqiri as saying."It seems like the winning mentality is here now and trying to stay at the top is very important, and difficult. That's the most important challenge for this club, I think," he added.Shaqiri has not played as many matches he would have hoped after signing with the Reds in 2018."It was an unbelievable year for us in 2019. It was a shame we didn't win the league but it was amazing to get the Champions League title again for Liverpool. For me, the second time. You never forget these kinds of feelings, these kinds of trophies you win with the team," Shaqiri said."And to celebrate with the fans, after a long time they could celebrate something big in the city, was just amazing. The potential for this team is very high, I think we can go as high as possible. But we need to stay on our toes and to be on our highest level to be really very, very successful," he added.Currently, all football action has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. The organisers of the Premier League have already clarified that the competition won't be resuming until the health conditions improve. (ANI)

