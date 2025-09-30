Chennai, September 30: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the families of each victim of the Ennore Power Plant collapse on Tuesday. In a post on social media platform X, Stalin also expressed his sorrow over the deaths of nine workers and extended his condolences to their families.

"I was deeply saddened to hear the news that nine workers from the state of Assam lost their lives in an accident that occurred during the construction work of the power plant being carried out by #BHEL company in Ennore. I convey my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives... I have also ordered that a compensation of Rs.10 lakhs each be provided to the families of the deceased workers, and that measures be taken to transport their bodies to their home state," wrote Stalin. Tamil Nadu: 9 Workers Killed in Steel Arch Collapse at Ennore Thermal Power Construction Site (Watch Videos).

Additionally, the Tamil Nadu CM stated that he has instructed the state electricity minister and the Chairman of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) to visit the site and undertake relief work. "I have instructed the Honorable Minister for Electricity, Thiru.@Sivasankar1ss, and the Chairman of @TANGEDCO_Offcl, Thiru. @Rakr, to immediately go to the site and carry out relief work," added Stalin. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed condolences over the death of nine workers following the collapse of a steel arch at the North Chennai Thermal Power construction site.

The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office wrote, "Saddened by the mishap due to the collapse of a building in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families in this difficult hour. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000." TN: PM Modi Condoles Demise of 9 Workers in Accident at Ennore Thermal Power Construction Site.

Earlier, a major accident took place at the Ennore Thermal Power construction site in Tamil Nadu, where a steel arch collapsed, leading to the deaths of nine workers. According to Dr J Radhakrishnan, Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), these workers were from Assam and the surrounding areas. "There was an unfortunate incident at the Ennore Thermal Power construction site where a steel arch fell and nine people died. These people were from Assam and the surrounding areas. One person is injured. BHEL officials are present at the spot," Radhakrishnan told reporters. According to police officials, the exact cause of the accident is still under investigation, and authorities are conducting a further probe into the matter.

